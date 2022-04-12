5 things to know for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

5 Things to Know

EDITORS' PICKS

The odds and ends you may have missed in 2022 budget

The 2022 federal budget was presented in Ottawa on April 7, and the nearly 300-page document included a host of small-ticket spends. From allowing the costs of surrogacy to be eligible for a tax credit, to studying the future of cryptocurrencies in Canada, CTVNews.ca has parsed the entire federal spending plan to pull out nine notable new initiatives unveiled in the budget.

The 2022 federal budget includes a range of smaller-ticket spending announcements. (Composite image: AP / CP / iStock (annie-claude) / Trans Canada Trail Facebook)

Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for royal tour

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday. Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.

Canada

World

Local Highlights

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

  • Honda outlines its EV strategy

    Honda is investing 5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.

    Honda Motor Co. Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe, centre, Executive Vice President and Representative Executive Officer Kohei Tekeuchi, right, and Senior Managing Executive Officer Shinji Aoyama answer questions from media during a press conference, April 12, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

  • Gasoline seen boosting U.S. consumer prices in March

    U.S. consumer prices likely increased by the most in 16.5 years in March as Russia's war against Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs, resulting in annual inflation rising at its fastest pace since the early 1980s.

Climate and Environment

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.