5 things to know for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Experts say the public is being asked to manage COVID-19 risks despite limited data, Russia's war is is worsening a fertilizer crunch that risks food supplies, and a huge blizzard is headed for Manitoba. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Risk management: The public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risks with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.

2. Big blizzard: Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba with the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.

3. 'It's not the end': Ukrainian families, including those with small children, are coming to grips with the devastation that occurred in Bucha.

4. Fertilizer crunch: Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushes up the price of natural gas, a key ingredient in fertilizer, and propels sanctions against Russia, a major exporter of fertilizer.

5. 'Jeopardy!' champion: Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach clinches a spot in the Tournament of Champions after winning her fifth game on "Jeopardy!" Monday night.

One more thing…

Odds and ends: The federal budget is about more than addressing housing and climate change. CTV News highlights nine notable new initiatives in the spending plan.

The 2022 federal budget includes a range of smaller-ticket spending announcements. (Composite image: AP / CP / iStock (annie-claude) / Trans Canada Trail Facebook)