TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 80.42 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. 'I felt whole': As Canada marks the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, reporter Ben Miljure describes a very personal journey: reconnecting with his long-lost mother, an Indigenous woman who was missing for decades.

2. Child-welfare case: A prominent child-welfare advocate wants Canadians to ask their MPs to urge Ottawa to cease its court battles around services and compensation for First Nations children after the Federal Court upheld two key rulings on Wednesday.

3. How to observe: Indigenous advocates say Canadians can observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by listening to stories of residential school survivors, wearing orange shirts in solidarity, donating to Indigenous-led causes, and choosing to personally fight for one or more of the 94 calls to action.

4. Top issues: The environment and the enduring COVID-19 pandemic are now tied as the top issues of concern among Canadians, according to Nanos Research polling.

5. Reopening anxiety: Even though more than 80 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated and many businesses and schools have reopened across the country, the anxiety many people have experienced during the pandemic doesn’t appear to be abating.

One more thing…

Brian Laundrie timeline: Reports that Brian Laundrie camped with his family before Gabby Petito was reported missing appear to clarify a timeline of his movements after he returned to Florida without his fiancee, who was eventually found dead in Wyoming.