TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 130,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 5,700 cases still considered active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Biden visits Kenosha: Democratic nominee Joe Biden travels to Kenosha Thursday, to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, a man shot in the back by police, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump visited the city.

2. COVID-19 app: New numbers from Health Canada suggest the response to the federal government's COVID-19 "Alert" app has been underwhelming.

3. Keep it on: Canada’s top doctor dispensed some important sexual education Wednesday: consider wearing a mask during sex.

4. Breaking the rules: A new study has found that people with sociopathic traits are less likely to follow public health measures designed to help limit the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a face mask and adhering to physical distancing.

5. School anxiety: With many children now heading back to school, CTVNews.ca asked the experts for tips to help youngsters experiencing pandemic-related anxiety through this potentially troubling time.

One more thing…

The Rock: Movie star Dwayne Johnson revealed he, his wife and two of his daughters have tested positive for COVID-19, but that the family is now "on the other end" of the virus and are no longer contagious.