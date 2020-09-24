TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 147,700 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 10,700 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Throne speech: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opened the new session of Parliament with a reprioritized national agenda billed as "an ambitious plan for an unprecedented reality."

2. Second wave: The prime minister said in his evening address to the nation that the COVID-19 second wave has already begun in some parts of the country, but Canadians have the power to flatten the curve again.

3. No charges: Anger, frustration and sadness over the decision not to charge Kentucky police officers for Breonna Taylor's death poured into America's streets as protesters lashed out at a criminal justice system they say is stacked against Black people.

4. Cat fight: Two cats from Spain are offering new insights into how felines respond to COVID-19, with scientists saying the animals appear to have robust immune responses that protected them from developing symptoms of the virus.

5. Odd couples: A university student in New Brunswick is working to help connect her peers with seniors to combat loneliness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One more thing…

Survival mode: All those hours curled up watching zombie massacres, alien invasions and paranormal hauntings may be paying off, according to a new study which suggests horror movie fans are coping with the pandemic better than others.