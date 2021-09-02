TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 76.12 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Afghanistan evacuations: In the aftermath of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the situation for Afghans hoping to escape the country remains chaotic, with some stranded at land borders and others having made it out to another country, only to get stalled again.

2. Misconduct allegations: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is standing by a Kitchener Centre candidate who has been accused of inappropriate behaviour directed at female staffers.

3. Vaccine passport: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22.

4. Truth Tracker: As Canada grapples with its fourth wave of the novel coronavirus, a growing number of provinces have begun implementing vaccine mandates. But do these policies violate Canadians' charter rights?

5. Back to school: It’s likely that the highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus will force schools to close this year and it can happen very quickly, according to some officials.

One more thing…

'Social throws': Female octopuses have been observed "throwing" objects at males who harass them, including during unwanted mating attempts, according to new research.