TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 78.21 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Inside the ICU: The truth of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada is starkly clear inside the intensive care unit at Hamilton General, where the majority of COVID-19 patients on life support are young and unvaccinated.

2. Vaccine passport: With daily COVID-19 cases exceeding 1,000 in Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney’s government has joined other provinces across Canada in announcing a proof of vaccination program.

3. Representation in Parliament: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau won’t formally commit to a specific target for representation of Black, Indigenous, and people of colour in cabinet, despite doing so for women in 2015.

4. Pandemic voting measures: Thousands of Canadians will not be able to vote in the upcoming federal election because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elections Canada said.

5. Election result wait: Canadians are inching closer to election day, when the 36-day campaign will reach its conclusion, but will there actually be a clear winner on Sept. 20? The short answer: it’s complicated.

One more thing…

Mystery solved: The mystery behind the origins of a supernova first spotted by 12th-century Chinese and Japanese astronomers has been solved, according to an international team of 21st-century astronomers.