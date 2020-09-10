TORONTO -- Canada has had nearly 134,300 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 6,800 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. WE shutters: WE Charity is selling off its assets, eliminating staff and winding down operations in Canada months after becoming embroiled in a political scandal that has triggered investigations by the federal ethics watchdog.

2. Trump interviews: U.S. President Donald Trump admitted he knew weeks before the first confirmed U.S. coronavirus death that the virus was dangerous, yet he repeatedly played it down publicly, according to journalist Bob Woodward in his new book "Rage."

3. Payette poll: Canadians are more likely to say Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is doing a poor job in her post rather than a good one, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.

4. Professors strike: Some post-secondary classes in Canada are on hold until Friday, as professors and academics show their solidarity for racial justice by protesting police brutality in the U.S. and Canada.

5. Nine lives: A new study suggests that cats may be catching the novel coronavirus at far higher rates than previously thought, which could mean they have unique ways of fighting off the virus.

One more thing…

New species: Scientists have discovered a new species of crustacean living in a temporary lake in a desert that has recorded some of the hottest temperatures on the planet.