5 things to know for Thursday, September 1, 2022

Health officials will make an announcement on the Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine, a Canadian spy is accused of smuggling a 15-year-old into Syria in 2015, and what newly filed legal briefings on the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid might mean for Donald Trump. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Omicron booster: Health officials are expected to make an announcement on Thursday regarding the authorization of Moderna’s Omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccine, CTV News has confirmed.

2. Officers charged: Three Ontario Provincial Police officers have been charged with manslaughter in the death of a one-year-old boy. The incident took place in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., nearly two years ago.

3. Double agent allegations: A spy for Canada is accused of smuggling a teenager into Syria in 2015, after she fled the United Kingdom to join the Islamic State group, according to BBC News.

4. ‘Complete evisceration’: A late-night filing of legal briefs outlining allegations about the FBI raid on former U.S. president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort exposed gaping holes in his version of events, according to an expert.

5. Toxic chemicals: Out of dozens of products sold at popular Canadian dollar stores, one in four items tested positive for substances managed under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

One more thing…

‘Extra-deep cold’: The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecasts some extremely cold days in Canada this winter.