TORONTO -- Canada currently has more than 17,800 active cases of COVID-19, with 1,800 new cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. VP debate: Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris turned the vice-presidential debate Wednesday night into a dissection of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic, with Harris calling it "the greatest failure of any presidential administration."

2. COVID-19 vaccine: Although companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine are increasingly saying it is likely that they will not complete the testing process until 2021, the head of the World Health Organization says there is still a chance a vaccine could be ready sooner than that.

3. Canadian-Armenian killed: A Canadian-Armenian has been killed in the growing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

4. Family reunited: Amira, a five-year-old orphaned Canadian girl who was stranded in a refugee camp in Syria, has finally been reunited with her uncle after a Canadian delegation met with Kurdish officials to finalize her rescue.

5. Plastics ban: Under the newly unveiled list of single-use plastics being banned in Canada, plastic grocery bags, straws, stir sticks, six-pack rings, cutlery and food containers made from hard-to-recycle plastics will be out of use nationwide by the end of 2021.

One more thing…

Up the nose: Now that students have returned to classrooms across Canada, many parents are having to take their children to get a COVID-19 test. Parenting expert Caron Irwin explains how they can help make the process as trauma-free as possible for their kids.