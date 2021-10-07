TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 81.41 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trudeau apologizes: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a “mistake” and he’s focused on making amends.

2. Vaccine mandate: With “limited exemptions,” federal public servants will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29, the day before travellers in Canada will have to prove they’re vaccinated before boarding a train or plane.

3. NDP review: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh caught up with his newly elected caucus of MPs on Wednesday, informing them he’s launched an election campaign review to pinpoint the party’s successes and failures.

4. Health-care inequity: Canadian researchers are trying to change the lack of education about Black health for medical students, by creating a first-of-its-kind health primer.

5. Mental health: A new report from RBC Insurance has found that nearly half of long-term disability claims among younger employees in 2021 were related to mental health issues.

One more thing…

Zodiac Killer: An independent group of cold-case investigators say they’ve solved the mystery of who was behind the decades-old Zodiac killings.