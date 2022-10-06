5 things to know for Thursday, October 6, 2022

Jacob Hoggard is being sued by the Ontario woman he is convicted of sexually assaulting, Tim Hortons and Scotiabank both say they won't sponsor Hockey Canada this season, and food banks are feeling the crunch due to a lack of food donations and high inflation. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Jacob Hoggard: The Ottawa woman who former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is convicted of sexually assaulting says she is now suing him for $2.8 million.

2. Dropped sponsorships: Tim Hortons and Scotiabank extend sponsorship boycotts of Hockey Canada, while Hockey Quebec says it won't transfer funds to the national organization.

3. Food banks: As the holiday season approaches, food banks across Canada are desperate for donations due to an increasing amount of people in need.

4. Daycare shooting: A former policeman killed more than 30 people including 22 children in a gun rampage in eastern Thailand on Thursday, later shooting dead his wife and child at their home before turning his weapon on himself, police say.

5. Big Catch: The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house offered US$2 million for Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run baseball, but the fan who caught it isn't eager to sell.

One more thing…

DIY purifier: This do-it-yourself air purifier costs far less than a HEPA purifier, and studies say it works.

The Corsi-Rosenthal Box is a DIY air purifier. Some are making theirs kid-friendly by adding unique design elements, while others are getting creative in how to transport them from office to class. (left: @roofeo24 on Twitter, right: James Andrew Smith)