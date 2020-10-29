TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 225,500 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 26,600 cases still active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Structural change': Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer calls for "structural change" across health, social, and economic sectors in a new report on the country’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Excess deaths: Canada is expecting to see an increase in excess deaths as COVID-19 cases are once again trending upwards, according to Statistics Canada. 

3. Toll on nurses: Approximately 1,500 nurses have died from COVID-19 around the world, according to the International Council of Nurses. 

4. U.S. election: Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says that "either outcome" of next week's U.S. presidential election will "be significant for Canada."

5. Legal challenges ahead: Donald Trump has been shielded from criminal indictments during his four years in the White House thanks to special protections as U.S. president, but experts say he could face a deluge of legal battles if he loses the Nov. 3 election. 

One more thing…

Saying goodbye: Nearly a month after she announced the death of her baby, Chrissy Teigen published an emotional essay describing what happened and how she and her family have been coping since the loss. 

Chrissy Teigen