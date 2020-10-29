TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 225,500 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 26,600 cases still active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Structural change': Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer calls for "structural change" across health, social, and economic sectors in a new report on the country’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Excess deaths: Canada is expecting to see an increase in excess deaths as COVID-19 cases are once again trending upwards, according to Statistics Canada.

3. Toll on nurses: Approximately 1,500 nurses have died from COVID-19 around the world, according to the International Council of Nurses.

4. U.S. election: Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says that "either outcome" of next week's U.S. presidential election will "be significant for Canada."

5. Legal challenges ahead: Donald Trump has been shielded from criminal indictments during his four years in the White House thanks to special protections as U.S. president, but experts say he could face a deluge of legal battles if he loses the Nov. 3 election.

One more thing…

Saying goodbye: Nearly a month after she announced the death of her baby, Chrissy Teigen published an emotional essay describing what happened and how she and her family have been coping since the loss.