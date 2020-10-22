TORONTO -- Canada has more than 22,700 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 2,600 new cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Election avoided: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority government survived a confidence vote by securing the backing needed to avoid plunging the country into a snap election.

2. U.S. election: With less than two weeks before the U.S. election, U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have hit the busiest stretch of campaigning. CTVNews.ca offers a look at the state of the race.

3. Ticket refunds: WestJet says it will refund customers whose flight plans were cancelled because of COVID-19.

4. Brief encounters: A case study of a correctional officer who tested positive for COVID-19 despite having no sustained exposure of at least 15 minutes with any infected individual is providing new evidence that the virus can be transmitted in brief encounters.

5. Food access: Remote Indigenous communities face a problem as the changing climate makes it more difficult to access traditional sources of food.

One more thing…

Accidental discovery: Scientists have discovered a new organ located in the throat that they say may help reduce the side effects of some cancer treatments.