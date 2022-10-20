5 things to know for Thursday, October 20, 2022

The man accused of killing Const. Shaelyn Yang was wanted on a warrant, key findings from documents made public in the Emergencies Act inquiry, and a look at where home prices have grown the most in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Wanted on warrant: Court documents show the man accused of fatally stabbing Const. Shaelyn Yang in Burnaby, B.C. this week, was wanted on a warrant for a previous assault charge.

2. Emergencies Act inquiry: Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. Here's what they reveal.

3. Dry shampoo: Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

4. Scientists stumped: Maritime scientists are trying to determine why a seemingly healthy great white shark was found dead, washed ashore on a New Brunswick beach.

5. Real estate prices: While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. Here's where real estate prices have increased the most in Canada.

One more thing…

Home heating: Eight tips to help you save on home heating this winter.

A thermostat is set to 23 degrees celcius. By heating homes more efficiently, experts say Canadians can save on their energy bills. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)