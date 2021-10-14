TORONTO -- Saskatchewan struggles under the fourth wave, incoming commander faces misconduct allegations, and COVID-19 scientists receive threats. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Drinking water: A developing water crisis in Nunavut’s capital city, Iqaluit, is exposing just how precarious the city’s drinking water situation is.

2. Misconduct allegation: Incoming Canadian Army commander Lt.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu’s promotion to the top of the army has been halted due to an investigation for sexual misconduct.

3. Fourth wave: Saskatchewan has been battered by COVID-19’s fourth wave, struggling with a surge in cases and deaths and a health care system that is on the brink of being overwhelmed.

4. Threats of violence: A new survey of 321 scientists who have spoken publicly about COVID-19 finds that 15 per cent received death threats and 22 per cent received threats of physical or sexual violence.

5. Struggling businesses: Restaurants Canada is calling on the federal government to increase and extend the COVID-19 wage and rent subsidies into 2022 to ensure food service businesses can make it through the ongoing pandemic.

One more thing…

International students: Students from around the world have crowned Canada as their top choice for post-secondary education, ahead of the U.S., U.K. and Australia in a new survey from IDP Connect.