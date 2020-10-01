TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 159,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 14,400 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Condemning white supremacy: After U.S. President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacy during the first presidential debate on Tuesday, many Canadian leaders are speaking out against extremism.

2. WE controversy: After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's prorogation shut down all parliamentary business, including studies into the WE Charity controversy, the Conservatives are looking to revive them and have Trudeau testify to his reasoning for the August reset.

3. COVID-19 and race: New research suggests Black, South Asian and Indigenous Canadians are far more likely than white Canadians to have multiple medical conditions putting them at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.

4. Travel restrictions: The federal government has extended the existing restrictions on non-U.S. international travel until Oct. 31.

5. 'Trying our best': An Ontario elementary school office administrator's tearful plea to families has been shared widely after she described her experience of being yelled at, ignored, and blamed by parents upset with COVID-19 policies.

One more thing…

Ultra-hot Jupiters: Research on data from a new satellite is revealing strange new details about one of the "most extreme planets" in our known universe, and the blue, oddly-shaped star it orbits.