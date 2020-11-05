TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 248,200 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 31,700 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Biden 'confident': Joe Biden expressed confidence he will win the presidency as he insisted every last vote be counted, while U.S. President Donald Trump launched multiple lawsuits in hopes of halting vote-counting in three crucial battleground states.

2. Truth tracker: Trump and his supporters are spreading false and misleading claims about how votes are being counted in key battleground states, calling into question the legitimacy of the vote.

3. Canadian reaction: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is "carefully" watching the vote-counting that is still unfolding in the United States presidential election, while some opposition leaders are reacting to what the results show are deep divisions among Americans.

4. Rapid test: In an Ontario factory, scientists are assembling a Canadian-made and approved rapid test for COVID-19 that requires no refrigeration and provides results in an hour.

5. Circuit breaker lockdowns: Several European countries are in the middle of, or are planning, a so-called 'circuit breaker' lockdown: a relatively short period with a set end date aimed at interrupting COVID-19 transmission. But do they work?

One more thing…

Chips recall: PepsiCo Foods Canada is recalling some varieties of Miss Vickie's potato chips over "isolated reports of the presence of a small piece of glass found at the bottom of the bag."