5 things to know for Thursday, November 3, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tells Ontario Premier Doug Ford his use of the notwithstanding clause is wrong and inappropriate, "Freedom Convoy" truckers and donors could be drawn into a class-action lawsuit, and health spending related to COVID-19 is on the decline. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Wrong and inappropriate': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tells Ontario Premier Doug Ford in a call that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is "wrong and inappropriate."

2. Exclusive: The lawyer leading a potential class-action lawsuit against the "Freedom Convoy" wants to expand the list of defendants to include all truckers who occupied Ottawa earlier this year, as well as anyone who donated to the fund the protest.

3. Health care spending: Canada is expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, according to new estimates, but the steep increase in spending caused by the pandemic seems to be sliding down — despite COVID-19 hospitalization rates exceeding those of 2021.

4. Economic update: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is to table her mid-year budget update in the House of Commons today focused heavily on driving investment to Canada's clean energy industries in response to new American tax incentives signed into law last summer.

5. Airline aggravation: Flying these days can be frustrating enough, but imagine if you also worried about being injured every time you get on a plane. That's how a growing number of passengers who travel with wheelchairs are feeling.

One more thing…

Fuel: How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada.

The prices for a litre of diesel and various grades of gasoline are seen on a gas pump at a Petro-Canada station, in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck