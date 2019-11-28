Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has issued an apology to his team's general manager two days after a former player alleged that Peters directed racist comments at him 10 years ago in the minors. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Racism in hockey: Current and former hockey players are speaking out against racism in their sport, in the wake of accusations of blatant racism and abusive behaviour by Calgary Flames' head coach Bill Peters.

2. Mapping hate: Following the "data dump" from the now-defunct extremist neo-Nazi site Iron March, a New York publication has created an interactive map pinpointing the locations of its users -- including at least 88 Canadians.

3. Plane crash: Police in Kingston, Ont., have confirmed there were "numerous fatalities" after a small aircraft crashed Wednesday night in a wooded area in the northwest portion of the city.

4. Curler death: Five weeks after well-known Saskatchewan curler Aly Jenkins died during labour, her husband says the family is trying to find "a new normal."

5. 'Burpees4Ced': A Montreal man will attempt to top the current Guinness World Record for most burpees completed in 12 hours to honour his late brother who died of a rare and aggressive cancer.

One more thing…

Trump or Rocky?: Social media erupted in confusion, mockery and applause after U.S. President Donald Trump shared an inexplicable image of his head superimposed on Sylvester Stallone's body in the film Rocky III.