TORONTO -- Part of the Cabot Trail in Nova Scotia washed away in a storm, provinces take issue with mental health funding, and Black Friday sales may be limited by supply issues. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. East Coast weather: A section of the Cabot Trail in the Cape Breton Highlands National Park just outside of Ingonish, N.S. completely washed away as a result of torrential rain and flooding during Tuesday’s storm.

2. McMichael trial aftermath: After a 13-day trial, a disproportionately white jury found the three white men guilty of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's death. Here's what happens next in the legal proceedings.

3. Mental health: Though provincial governments are clamouring for more funds to bolster their health systems in the wake of COVID-19, some are pushing back against a Liberal election promise to offer dedicated funding for mental health.

4. B.C. floods: Climate change, wildfires, and towns being built on former lakes played major roles in the flooding across British Columbia, says a climate researcher at Queen’s University.

5. Black Friday: Amid the flashy flyers and promotional emails, a divide has emerged between big and small retailers this Black Friday due to ongoing supply chain issues.

Vaccine rollout: Children between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Here's your guide to the eligibility criteria by region.