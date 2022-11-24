5 things to know for Thursday, November 24, 2022

Family members killed in a head-on crash in Ontario have been identified, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem suggests inflation relief measures should be targeted and temporary, and key takeaways from Canada's opening match at the men's World Cup. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Deadly crash: A mother, father and son are among the four fatalities in a head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont., which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.

2. Inflation relief: Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well-targeted and temporary, according to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.

3. Team Canada: Despite a loss to Belgium in its opening match at the men's World Cup, Canada showed it can hang with the world's best on soccer's biggest stage. Here are three talking points fans can take away from the match.

4. Adaptation time: Canada is set to have a new national climate adaptation strategy, outlining the government's intention to eliminate deaths from heat and forest fires, protect homes and businesses at the highest risk of flooding and help get people forced to flee extreme weather back home faster.

5. Cosmic cartography: A newly available interactive map of the known cosmos lets the public see the locations of approximately 200,000 galaxies, including parts of space so far away they offer a glimpse of the Big Bang.

One more thing…

Sexual consent: More than half of Canadians don't understand sexual consent, a recent survey finds.

File image of hands showing solidarity. (Pexels)