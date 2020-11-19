TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 311,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 51,200 cases still active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine doses: Despite some provincial officials staking claim to a specific number of early COVID-19 vaccine doses, federal officials are staying mum about how many vaccines each province will receive.

2. Border restrictions: The COVID-19 travel restrictions in place at the Canada-U.S. land border are expected to remain in effect for at least another month, sources tell CTV News.

3. Blood donation: A young woman in Ontario claims she has been robbed of her independence and of her future since losing mobility in her arm after donating blood.

4. Winter break: With the usual winter break approaching for schools, several provinces are looking at extending the holiday as a tool in the fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

5. Password protection: Basic passwords that take less than a second to crack remain incredibly popular, according to an annual survey released by password manager software NordPass, which analyzed a database of nearly 275.7 million passwords.

One more thing…

Complex systems: A new study has found that the structure of the universe and its galaxies is comparable to that of a human brain and its neurotransmitters.