TORONTO -- B.C.'s premier urges residents not to hoard food, migrants in limbo at the Poland-Belarus border, and testimony continues in the trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. B.C. floods: Amid reports of bare grocery store shelves, B.C. Premier John Horgan is urging residents coping with the emergency not to hoard food.

2. Poland-Belarus border: Many migrants at the Poland-Belarus border are in limbo, facing freezing temperatures and aggressive behaviour from Polish security forces preventing them from entering the country.

3. McMichael testimony: The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery faces cross-examination by prosecutors today, while a large group of Black ministers plan to rally outside the courthouse in support of Arbery's family.

4. Assassination exoneration: Two men who for decades steadfastly maintained their innocence in the 1965 assassination of civil rights icon Malcolm X are set to be exonerated today, after a nearly two-year-long re-investigation.

5. Housing market: It's been a record-breaking year for Canada’s real estate market so far, with interest rates at an all-time low and housing prices at historic highs.

One more thing…

How to help: After seeing the images of devastation due to torrential rain in British Columbia, Canadians might be wondering how they can lend a hand from afar. Here's how you can help.