5 things to know for Thursday, November 17, 2022

Human remains found in a B.C. park have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago, Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies, and what's being said in Ottawa about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Cold case: Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 32 years ago.

2. Up in smoke: Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.

3. 'Berated' and 'agitated': After PM Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping's controversial chats on the G20 summit sidelines, experts share their views on the two world leaders' body language and the politics of the interaction.

4. Rising costs: Price hikes in grocery stores continue to outpace inflation, hitting 11 per cent in October. Here's a roundup of the foodstuffs with the highest month-over-month price hikes.

5. Animal infections: A new worldwide database offers a glimpse of the panedemic's impact on wildlife, tracking 1000s of COVID-19 infections in 31 distinct species of animals in 39 countries.

One more thing…

Small packages: These 25 smaller cities were named the best in Canada.

