5 things to know for Thursday, November 10, 2022

Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario opens a second ICU due to an influx of critically ill patients, a Canadian baby makes medical history, and archaeologists in Egypt find a tunnel some believe could lead to a long-awaited discovery. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Unprecedented' crisis: Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, currently dealing with a never-before-seen influx of children with illnesses including RSV, COVID-19, flu and other viruses, has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit to address an overflow of critically ill patients.

2. Treatment in utero: A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.

3. Remembrance Day ceremony: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend a summit in Cambodia involving countries from across Southeast Asia.

4. War in Ukraine: Russia's announced retreat from Kherson, and a potential stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide both countries an opportunity to negotiate peace, the U.S. says.

5. Cleopatra's tomb: Just 13 metres beneath the ground of an ancient Egyptian city is a mysterious tunnel that some believe could lead to the undiscovered tomb of Cleopatra.

One more thing…

Cancer: Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from the latest national report.

A radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer in Los Angeles, May 6, 2010. According to a new report by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada, breast cancer accounted for the highest proportion of cancer diagnoses from 1994 to 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Damian Dovarganes