TORONTO -- Canada has more than 63,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 31,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ramp ceremony: The six Armed Forces members killed in last week's helicopter crash off the coast of Greece were honoured Wednesday in a special ramp ceremony at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario.

2. Long-term care: The novel coronavirus pandemic is hitting long-term care homes in Canada disproportionately harder than in other countries that make such data readily available, according to new research.

3. Cargill protest: For the third day in a row, organizations representing Alberta workers demonstrated at the Cargill meat processing plant near High River, opposing the reopening of the site and saying that safety concerns persist.

4. Dentist equipment: Canadian dental offices that closed their doors during the initial shutdown of businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic now worry the equipment needed to conduct their business is in short supply as they begin reopening.

5. Pandemic stress: Consistent or constant stress has been felt by more than twice as many Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic as before it, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.

One more thing…

Homemade masks: With more people fashioning their own homemade face masks to prevent the spread of new coronavirus, researchers in the U.S. have found that wrapping nylon stockings around the face coverings can make them considerably more protective.