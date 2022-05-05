5 things to know for Thursday, May 5, 2022

Ukrainian soldiers dug in at the Mariupol steel mill may not be given an easy way out, Conservatives are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of uttering an expletive during a heated exchange, and goaltender Mike Smith comes up big for the Edmonton Oilers. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Mariupol soldiers: With the evacuation of some civilians from a steel mill besieged by Russian forces in Mariupol, attention is turning to the fate of hundreds of Ukrainian troops still inside.

2. Roe v. Wade: An investigation has been ordered into the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, but questions remain on how it will be carried out and if a federal crime was committed.

3. Heated debate: Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons.

4. Jacob Hoggard trial: Jurors are expected to begin hearing evidence today in the sex assault trial of Canadian musician and Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.

5. NHL playoffs: Mike Smith records a 30-save shutout as the Edmonton Oilers blank the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of their first-round NHL playoff series.

One more thing…

Underground banking: Canada's financial intelligence agency is warning that unregistered money-transfer services are ripe for abuse by criminals trying to launder cash and fund terrorist activities.

A woman uses her computer keyboard in North Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward