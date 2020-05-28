TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 87,000 total cases of COVID-19 with more than 34,000 still considered active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Executive’s extradition: A B.C. Supreme Court judge’s ruling that a critical test in the extradition case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has been met means the extradition process will continue.

2. Remains recovered: The Canadian Armed Forces has located the remains of some of the military members who died last month, when the helicopter they were in crashed in the Mediterranean.

3. PM urges rehiring: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is imploring Canadian businesses to re-hire their employees, as he says Canadians working again as soon as possible is key to Canada’s economic recovery.

4. Senior aid: Two weeks after the federal announcement of pandemic aid for seniors, there’s still no timeline of when to expect the funds, and some say they feel like they've been left on the back burner.

5. Air travel: As the coronavirus pandemic brings global air travel to a near standstill, airlines around the world are facing some tough questions about how long their planes will be parked.

One more thing…

Customer service: A videography company is accused of not only denying a refund to a Colorado man whose bride-to-be died in a car crash, but also creating a website to mock him.