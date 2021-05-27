TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 60.83 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Overdose study: A new study examining the impact of the ongoing opioid crisis in Ontario has found that, on average, six people died from opioid overdoses every day during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Protective equipment: At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Public Health Agency of Canada was not adequately prepared to respond to the surging demand for essential personal protective equipment, according to the Auditor General.

3. Vaccine hesitancy: Safety is the most common reason Canadians have expressed for vaccine hesitancy on Twitter, but it's far from the only one, a new study suggests.

4. Meat prices: With the warmer weather upon us and grilling season in full swing, Canadians may have noticed prices at the meat counter are a little harder to swallow these days.

5. Ah-choo!: Are your seasonal allergies worse this year? Experts say you're not imagining it.

One more thing…

In transit: Syrian refugee Hassan al Kontar, who became an unlikely internet celebrity after he was trapped in the Kuala Lumpur Airport for months before making his way to Vancouver in 2018, details his experience in a new book.