5 things to know for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Conspiracy theories circulate around the Texas shooting, Canada confirms 16 cases of monkeypox nationwide, and a coast-to-coast summer weather forecast. Here's what you need to know today.

1. 'Horrifying' conspiracy theories: Hours after the terrible school shooting in Texas, a fresh round of conspiracy theories and misinformation began to spread about the gunman and his possible motives.

2. Conservative leadership debate: After Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls squared off in a French-language debate Wednesday night, we’ve rounded up the notable moments.

3. Monkeypox in Canada: The Public Health Agency of Canada now confirms 16 cases of monkeypox, all in Quebec, as more samples are tested from different jurisdictions in the country.

4. Sexual violence probe: Foreign Affairs minister Melanie Joly says Canada is committing an extra $1 million to help investigate sex crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine.

5. Long-lost sibling: Adopted siblings Hannah Raleigh of Chicago and Limia Ravart of Montreal met in-person for the first time on a U.S. television program after a DNA test confirmed the two are related.

One more thing…

Summer weather forecast: According to AccuWeather's latest seasonal forecast, Canadians coast-to-coast are in for different types of weather this summer.

A thunderstorm and sunny weather are shown in this composite image. (Andre Furtado / Jaime Reimer / Pexels.com)