5 things to know for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Who controls the price of crude oil?
Do oil companies control the price of crude? CTVNews.ca asked experts to explain.
Conspiracy theories circulate around the Texas shooting, Canada confirms 16 cases of monkeypox nationwide, and a coast-to-coast summer weather forecast. Here's what you need to know today.
1. 'Horrifying' conspiracy theories: Hours after the terrible school shooting in Texas, a fresh round of conspiracy theories and misinformation began to spread about the gunman and his possible motives.
2. Conservative leadership debate: After Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls squared off in a French-language debate Wednesday night, we’ve rounded up the notable moments.
3. Monkeypox in Canada: The Public Health Agency of Canada now confirms 16 cases of monkeypox, all in Quebec, as more samples are tested from different jurisdictions in the country.
4. Sexual violence probe: Foreign Affairs minister Melanie Joly says Canada is committing an extra $1 million to help investigate sex crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine.
5. Long-lost sibling: Adopted siblings Hannah Raleigh of Chicago and Limia Ravart of Montreal met in-person for the first time on a U.S. television program after a DNA test confirmed the two are related.
One more thing…
Summer weather forecast: According to AccuWeather's latest seasonal forecast, Canadians coast-to-coast are in for different types of weather this summer.
A thunderstorm and sunny weather are shown in this composite image. (Andre Furtado / Jaime Reimer / Pexels.com)
Do oil companies control the price of crude? CTVNews.ca asked experts to explain.
Crews are working to restore power to more than 150,000 Ontario customers who are still without hydro after a deadly storm swept through the province on Saturday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for those impacted by the 'horrific' shooting at an elementary school in Texas that killed 21 people on Tuesday.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have marked the start of "a third world war," and Russian President Vladimir Putin must be defeated "as soon as possible" if the world wants to preserve civilization, said billionaire and philanthropist George Soros.
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
The very last public payphones located in New York City's 7th avenue were removed this week, marking the end of an era.
As residents in Ontario and Quebec work to repair the damage caused by a severe storm over the weekend, many may be wondering whether their homes and cars are covered from any damages. The Insurance Bureau of Canada says wind damage is usually covered, but to confirm with their provider what losses may be included.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Kamloops on Monday as an invited guest of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc as the First Nation marked the first anniversary of the confirmation of 215 unmarked graves on the site of a former residential school.
International travel to Canada has continued to rise with the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions but remains below pre-pandemic levels, recent data from Statistics Canada shows.
Canada is committing an extra $1 million to help the international community investigate sex crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Canada would give the extra funds to the International Criminal Court to help it investigate sexual violence toward women, and also crimes against children.
Britain wants greater access to Canadian markets for more than 700 varieties of cheese including Stilton, Cheshire, and Wensleydale, a crumbly variety originating from Yorkshire. But Ottawa has made it clear it does not want to see more British cheddar, let alone artisan varieties such as stinking bishop, renegade monk and Hereford hop, on Canadian fridge shelves.
Tens of thousands of Ontario residents are facing another day without power as restoration efforts continue following last weekend's vicious storm.
During an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday, adopted siblings Hannah Raleigh of Chicago and Limia Ravart of Montreal met in person for the first time after an ancestry test confirmed the two are in fact related.
An Ottawa judge has decided that 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich will remain released on bail while awaiting trial.
Toronto radio host John Derringer has been placed 'on hiatus' after former colleague Jennifer Valentyne posted a lengthy video on social media over the weekend alleging harassment and gender discrimination within the workplace.
Gun control measures are likely going nowhere in U.S. Congress, and they also have become increasingly scarce in most states. Aside from several Democratic-controlled states, the majority have taken no action on gun control in recent years or have moved aggressively to expand gun rights.
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was proclaimed the next president of the Philippines by a joint session of Congress on Wednesday following a landslide election triumph 36 years after his dictator father was ousted in a pro-democracy uprising.
Donald Trump opened May by lifting a trailing Senate candidate in Ohio to the Republican nomination, seemingly cementing the former U.S. president's kingmaker status before another possible White House run. He's ending the month, however, stinging from a string of defeats that suggest a diminishing stature.
Pakistan's defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan cancelled a planned, open-ended sit-in in Islamabad on Thursday, temporarily assuaging fears of protracted civil conflict after he led thousands on a march toward Parliament demanding the government's resignation.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed into law the nation's strictest abortion ban, making the state the first in the nation to effectively end availability of the procedure.
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: The Kremlin says it expects Ukraine to recognize the existing situation and accept Moscow's demands.
A harbour seal pup found weak and alone on a beach has a sweet new name and is being cared for by specialized staff at the Vancouver Aquarium.
The Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to Nov. 30, is expected to be a busy one. Experts from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration out of the United States, along with those from the Canadian Hurricane Centre, released predictions for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season Tuesday.
Some of British Columbia's more creative vehicle owners received bad news over the last two years: you can't put everything on a licence plate.
Funeral services were held Friday morning for Second World War fighter ace James "Stocky" Edwards in Courtenay, B.C.
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
Residents on the New Brunswick island of Grand Manan are rallying to keep their village’s only bank open. The Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, notified customers of its plans to leave Grand Manan in January.
Police were called to a Vancouver neighbourhood for reports of a cougar sighting in the area. What they found was something else.
A soon-to-be centenarian and veteran of the Second World War is about to walk 100 kilometres to raise funds for homeless veterans.
A new bill brought forward by Manitoba’s NDP would allow parents to give their children traditional Indigenous names.
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber, Patrick Brown, Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, and Pierre Poilievre squared off in the second official party debate on Wednesday night in Laval, Que.
The Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls debated face-to-face in French, in Laval, Que. on May 25. Recap CTV News reporters' real-time updates as the debate unfolded.
Now that the second official debate of the race is out of the way, Conservative leadership hopefuls will turn their attention to signing up as many supporters as they can before a fast-approaching deadline.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has now confirmed a total of 16 cases of monkeypox in the country, all in Quebec.
British Columbia has launched the country's first provincewide lung cancer screening program for residents who are at high risk of getting the disease.
Members of Canada's news industry are suffering “alarming” levels of work-related stress and trauma, a new report suggests, and researchers are calling for better supports to help journalists cope with covering COVID-19 and other crises.
Measuring the expansion rate of the universe was one of the Hubble Space Telescope's main goals when it was launched in 1990. Over the past 30 years, the space observatory has helped scientists discover and refine that accelerating rate -- as well as uncover a mysterious wrinkle that only brand-new physics may solve.
Boeing managed to dock a spacecraft at the International Space Station late last week, but it was not without several minor hangups.
Boeing's crew taxi returned to Earth from the International Space Station on Wednesday, completing a repeat test flight before NASA astronauts climb aboard.
Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde where at least 21 people were killed Tuesday, described gun violence as an "epidemic we can control."
Organizers have named the Ottawa-raised 'Jagged Little Pill' singer-songwriter as the newest inductee, saying she will appear at Toronto's Massey Hall on Sept. 24.
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is hearing from a limo driver who drove one of the complainants to and from the Hedley frontman's hotel in 2016.
Britain wants greater access to Canadian markets for more than 700 varieties of cheese including Stilton, Cheshire, and Wensleydale, a crumbly variety originating from Yorkshire. But Ottawa has made it clear it does not want to see more British cheddar, let alone artisan varieties such as stinking bishop, renegade monk and Hereford hop, on Canadian fridge shelves.
Do oil companies control the price of crude? CTVNews.ca asked experts to explain.
The Biden administration said on Wednesday it was requesting that a second dispute settlement panel under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) be formed to review a trade dispute with Canada over dairy import quotas.
While genealogical DNA tests may be marketed as harmless and exciting way for people to learn more about their ancestral heritage, CTVNews.ca speaks with a Canadian researcher who says more support is needed for those who get unexpected results that have potential to disrupt family relations.
Why does smoke seem to follow you around a campfire? B.C. research scientist Kerry Anderson told CTVNews.ca the answer actually boils down to physics.
A whole month of unlimited transport in Germany is just US$9.50 -- that's a great deal at any time, but in a time of fuel price hikes, rocketing car rental rates and a worldwide cost of living crisis, it becomes unbeatable.
Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez have both advanced to the third round of the French Open following straight-set victories on Wednesday.
Roman Abramovich's 19-year ownership of Chelsea is ending after the British government approved the sale of the Premier League club by the sanctioned Russian oligarch to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.
Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle wants U.S. President Joe Biden to secure her partner's release, doing whatever is necessary to get the WNBA star home from Russia where she has been detained for more than three months.
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
A class action lawsuit is accusing three automakers and a parts manufacturer of knowingly selling vehicles containing air bag inflators that are at risk of exploding. Two deaths and at least four injuries have been linked to such explosions.
Some of British Columbia's more creative vehicle owners received bad news over the last two years: you can't put everything on a licence plate.
Germany's energy and climate minister said Thursday that the Group of Seven wealthy nations can lead the way on ending the use of coal, a heavily polluting fossil fuel that's responsible for a large chunk of global greenhouse gas emissions.
Several parts of the country, including British Columbia and Canada's Maritime provinces, are likely to see wetter-than-normal conditions this summer, according to AccuWeather's annual summer forecast.
Emergency weather alerts that are broadcast over the mobile network should be improved to make sure they are getting to the right people at the right time, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Wednesday.
Several hundred climate protesters disrupted a TotalEnergies shareholders meeting in Paris and blocked the venue entrance Wednesday to denounce the oil and gas giant's stake in Russia despite Moscow's war in Ukraine.
John Kerry, America's top official on climate change, said Tuesday that the U.S. and China were making progress on putting together a group from both countries to work toward quickly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The cauldron was extinguished Sunday in Tokyo to end the most unique Paralympic Games in history -- and crossing the finish line on a Games fraught with uncertainty was a major victory in itself, as Canada captured 21 medals, including five gold, in Tokyo, eight less than the Canadian team won five years ago in Rio.
Veteran wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos will be Canada's flag-bearer for the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony.
Paralympians competing for Canada at the Tokyo Paralympics do not get a bonus for getting a medal. Canadian Olympic medal winners get thousands of dollars in bonuses.
Canada's Nate Riech captured gold in the 1,500 metres in his Paralympic debut in Tokyo.
Canada's Danielle Dorris captured gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in spectacular fashion, breaking the world record twice.
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.