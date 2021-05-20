TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 54.09 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canada-U.S. border: Canadians hoping to cross the border for the sole purpose of getting a COVID-19 vaccine will be turned away, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

2. Mix and match: More evidence on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines is emerging, with preliminary results from a Spanish study suggesting that taking two different doses may actually produce more antibodies.

3. Abuse statistics: New data from Statistics Canada reveals that more than six in 10 Indigenous women report having been physically or sexually assaulted at some point during their lifetime, compared to more than four in 10 in non-Indigenous women.

4. Stigma and discrimination: Young adults who engage in sex work say they face significant barriers when trying to access sexual and reproductive health services, according to a new study.

5. Reproductive health: From pregnancy risks to menstrual changes, fertility expert Dr. Marjorie Dixon separates facts from fiction when it comes to reproductive health in the time of COVID-19.

One more thing…

Gator chase: Police in a Florida town wrangled what they call a "hangry" alligator to safety after it was found chasing people in a Wendy's parking lot.