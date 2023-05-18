5 things to know for Thursday, May 18, 2023

A broad-daylight murder in Montreal may signal escalation in Mafia violence, WestJet says it's cancelling flights, and Prince Harry and Meghan are hounded by paparazzi in New York City.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Montreal Mafia: The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.

2. Highway horror: Two people in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by a pickup truck in Edmonton, and the incident was caught on video.

3. 'Near catastrophic car chase': Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab.

4. 'Jail, not bail': Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he became prime minister, his government would pass legislation to deny repeat violent offenders access to bail. But is it constitutional?

5. Countdown continues: With talks between WestJet and the pilots' union ongoing ahead of a Friday strike deadline, the airline says it's started to cancel flights.

One more thing…

'It's still standing today': B.C.'s iconic Mill No. 3 celebrates 100 years of history The historic Mill No.3 towers above B.C.'s picturesque Howe Sound. (Melanie Nagy, CTV News)