TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 72,000 cases of COVID-19, with nearly 32,000 cases still active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. New illness: Doctors in Italy have found what they describe as the first suggestion of a link between COVID-19 and a rare, newly discovered illness that can lead to organ failure and has affected children in several countries.

2. CERB fraud concerns: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is planning to "clean up after the fact" if the Canada Emergency Response Benefit is distributed too widely.

3. Student aid rollout: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that students and recent graduates affected by the pandemic will be able to apply for the Canada Emergency Student Benefit as of Friday.

4. Effects of smoking: There have been numerous studies related to COVID-19 and smoking released in recent weeks, and sifting through them all provides a confusing picture of just how smoking might affect a COVID-19 patient’s prognosis.

5. Take a seat: Tim Hortons is planning to reopen, according to its parent company’s CEO, but the plans to reinstate restaurant seating areas comes with a plethora of new safety protocols.

One more thing…

Stable condition: A Canadian Broadway star whose leg was amputated and had been in a coma due to a COVID-19 infection has finally awakened in hospital.