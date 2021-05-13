TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 49.41 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Second dose: Preliminary results from a study in the U.K. suggests that it's safe to receive your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from a different brand than the first, but it could be more likely to give you mild side-effects such as headache, chills or fever.

2. Trudeau doctor's advice: After receiving his first shot in April, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his doctor's latest advice is to take a second shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, should it be offered to him.

3. One-dose summer: With just 3.41 per cent of the population fully vaccinated, those who have only received one jab are left wondering what they can and can’t do safely while they wait for their second dose this summer.

4. CRA calls: The Canada Revenue Agency says it has received a significantly higher volume of calls from taxpayers this tax season compared to a year ago and, as a result, wait times to access services have also increased.

5. BMI issues: The body mass index cutoffs used to determine obesity and diabetes risks are not appropriate for diagnosis and treatment of people of colour and could be putting their health at risk, a new study suggests.

Educational TikToks: Asian-Canadian creators are finding their place on TikTok, using the platform to share their culture and learn about it, too.