5 things to know for Thursday, March 9, 2023

1. Food prices: The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.

2. Election interference: Questions over interference by China in Canada's last two federal elections continue to rise in Ottawa, as do the accusations the Liberals aren't doing enough to answer them, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau digs in, declining to offer any details about what he knew and when.

3. Tim Hortons glitch: Some Tim Hortons customers who were told they had won $10,000 from the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest are now being notified that the prize message was a glitch.

4. Ozempic use: A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.

5. Sodium warning: Too much salt is killing us — and we need to stop looking away from the problem, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.

Fresh or frozen?: Which is more expensive and which is healthier for you, fresh or frozen food?

