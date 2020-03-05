TORONTO -- Welcome to the new 5 things! CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme has all the news you need to start your day -- now in audio format.

A woman in her 80s diagnosed with the novel coronavirus is in critical condition at a Vancouver hospital, marking Canada's 34th case of COVID-19. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Confronting COVID-19: The newly-formed cabinet committee working to address the government's response to COVID-19 says it is focused on preparing to make "quick decisions" should the spread worsen.

2. Coronavirus in Canada: As hospitals and health care facilities across Canada prepare to handle the spread of coronavirus, some doctors are worried about a potential flood of patients hitting emergency rooms.

3. Labour rights: Canadian companies are reviewing policies around employee travel and when to stop them coming into the workplace in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, raising questions around workers' rights.

4. Syrian refugees: Turkey has vowed to seek justice for a migrant it says was killed after Greek authorities fired tear gas and stun grenades to push back dozens of Syrian refugees attempting to cross the border into Europe.

5. Parks in peril: The Alberta government has announced that it will shut down, restrict or privatize nearly 200 parks across the province in an effort to save millions of dollars.

One more thing…

Campaign costs: Mike Bloomberg's short-lived Democratic presidential bid will likely be remembered as one of the most expensive campaign flops in American history. Here's what Bloomberg could've bought for the price of his US$560 million political gamble.