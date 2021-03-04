TORONTO -- Canada has now administered one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 4.04 per cent of the country's population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vance allegations: Former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne says he tried to address allegations of sexual misconduct against former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance with Minister of Defence Harjit Sajjan but was dismissed.

2. Vaccine timeline: While U.S. President Joe Biden pledges that there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s not ready yet to say Canada’s immunization timeline will speed up, but he’s “very optimistic” it will.

3. Pandemic hurdles: The pandemic forced Rainbow Railroad, an international LGBTQ2S+ organization based in Canada, to adjust its operations -- but it did not stop members from continuing their mission.

4. 'Bridge the gap': A Toronto law firm and a group of law students have launched a pro bono legal support initiative to help parents draft letters to teachers and principals to ensure the needs of their children are being properly expressed.

5. Online offerings: As gym facilities across the country begin to reopen with new restrictions, some Canadian franchises say they intend to maintain the online offerings they launched due to the pandemic closures.

One more thing…

One call away: A study published in the peer-reviewed journal JAMA Psychiatry suggests that phone calls can help people who are left feeling alone and isolated during the pandemic, no training required.