A historic meeting between Pope Francis and First Nations delegates takes place today, gas prices in Ontario and British Columbia are expected to rise, and Chris Rock returns to the stage and addresses the Oscars slap. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Historic meeting: First Nations delegates, including survivors of residential school institutions, will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Thursday. Here's why it's a historic meeting.

2. 'Turning point': Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country's defence is at a "turning point," hours after Russia's forces reneged on a pledge to scale back some of their operations.

3. Price at the pumps: After gas prices dipped across parts of Canada, an increase of six cents is expected across much of Ontario and five cents in parts of B.C. on Friday.

4. Sixth wave 'guaranteed': As officials in Ontario and Quebec report entering a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say it was inevitable with restrictions being dropped.

5. Oscars slap: Chris Rock, returning to the stage Wednesday night for the first time since being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, briefly addressed the incident in front of a sold-out crowd.

One more thing…

What is aphasia?: Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. But what exactly is this medical condition?