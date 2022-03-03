More than one million people have escaped Ukraine in the last week, Russian athletes are no longer welcome at the Paralympics, and chilling details emerge about the Nova Scotia mass killer. Here's what you need to know today.

1. One million refugees: More than one million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the United Nations said Thursday, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of Kharkiv.

2. Unprepared and low morale: In the first few days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, military experts suggest the Russian military was underprepared for such an attack.

3. Sudden change: In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine.

4. Record gas prices: As the average price of gasoline reaches an all-time high in Canada, experts warn consumers will continue to pay steep prices at the pump due to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

5. 'Going out with a bang': A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man.

One more thing…

Pioneer medicine: Four patients at a Vancouver hospital have become the first in the world to undergo a new type of heart surgery.