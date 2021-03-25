TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 9.87 per cent of the country's population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Third wave: Slow vaccine rollout and new variants could lead to a catastrophic third wave of COVID-19 infections across Canada, infectious disease specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy says.

2. Breakthrough cases: As vaccine rollouts continue to ramp up across much of Canada, experts say there is a chance that some Canadians may become infected with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

3. Pop-up clinics: Pop-up vaccination clinics in Toronto and across Ontario are offering COVID-19 vaccines to Indigenous people in larger cities, including those who are homeless and especially at risk.

4. Mental health: A new Canadian study looking at the mental health of mothers before and after the start of the pandemic has found that their levels of depression and anxiety almost doubled in 2020, shedding more light on the burden parents are carrying.

5. Post-secondary education: Immigrants, especially females, who came to Canada as children are more likely to be enrolled in post-secondary education than the overall population, according to Statistics Canada.

One more thing…

Social media habits: About 20 per cent of Canadians report losing sleep and being less physically active due to social media, according to a report released by Statistics Canada.