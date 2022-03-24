Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with NATO leaders, Unifor alleges its former president accepted money from a COVID-19 rapid test supplier, and the NHL voids a trade two days after the deadline. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Gas for rubles: Russia will seek payment in rubles for gas sales from "unfriendly" countries, including Canada, according to President Vladimir Putin.

2. NATO summit: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with his fellow NATO leaders at a special summit aimed at finding a path to end the fighting in Ukraine.

3. How much for pharmacare?: The Liberal government's confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP comes with promises for health programs that estimates indicate could cost $13 billion per year.

4. Jerry Dias: Unifor alleges that former president Jerry Dias accepted $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to employers of union members

5. No-trade clause: The NHL scrapped the trade of Evgenii Dadonov from Vegas to Anaheim two days after the deadline, leaving the Golden Knights in a salary-cap bind.

One more thing…

LGBTQ2S+ monument: Canada will soon have a national monument to honour LGBTQ2S+ communities that features a cloud-shaped, disco-ball inspired structure, as well as stages that can be used for protests and performances, CTV News has learned.