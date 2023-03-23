5 things to know for Thursday, March 23, 2023

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no orbit

A rocket made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts made its launch debut Wednesday night, lifting off amid fanfare but failing three minutes into flight -- far short of orbit. There was nothing aboard Relativity Space's test flight except for the company's first metal 3D print made six years ago.

5 things to know for Thursday, March 23, 2023

Joe Biden is coming to visit Canada this week for the first time as U.S. President, Canada’s population grew by a record amount in 2022 and Ukrainians overseas have until mid-July to apply for a free temporary visa to Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial set for family testimony

Two daughters of a retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to testify on Thursday about the lasting effects of their father and Paltrow's 2016 ski collision as the trial takes on an increasingly personal note on the third day of proceedings.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social