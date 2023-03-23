5 things to know for Thursday, March 23, 2023

Joe Biden is coming to visit Canada this week for the first time as U.S. President, Canada’s population grew by a record amount in 2022 and Ukrainians overseas have until mid-July to apply for a free temporary visa to Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Biden visit: U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to Canada Thursday evening, kicking off his short but long-awaited overnight official visit to Canada.

2. Record population growth: Canada's population grew by more than one million over the course of one calendar year, breaking previous records, a new Statistics Canada report says.

3. Ukrainian refugees: The federal government will give Ukrainians overseas until mid-July to apply for a free temporary visa to Canada under an emergency program put in place last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

4. Budget 2023: A federal source says the coming budget will detail how the Liberals plan to go after hidden or unexpected consumer fees, following the United States announcing its own crackdown on these charges.

5. 'Strong & Free' speech: Former prime minister Stephen Harper says Canada needs a 'Conservative renaissance,' but he cautions that Pierre Poilievre should wait until an election before telling Canadians how he might run the country.

One more thing…

Planets align: 5 planets will align in an arc across the night sky next week.

Milky Way stretches across the clear night sky in this undated file photo. (Peter Komka/MTI via AP)