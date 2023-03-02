5 things to know for Thursday, March 2, 2023

Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been asked to vacate their British home, reports of alleged Chinese interference in federal elections continue to stack up, and the mystery behind the fate of a sunken ship's captain has been solved. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Royal rift: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the Royal Family amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.
2. Foreign interference: As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that "the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate."
3. Mystery solved: Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel. The mystery of the captain's fate and that of six sailors appears to have been solved.
4. Shipments stop: The federal government has stopped shipping rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provinces as millions are set to expire within the year, and experts say the once-essential tool has lost its importance in the pandemic.
5. Tax changes: Changes to Canada's tax brackets in 2023 could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year. CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew explains.
One more thing…
Gender equality: A 'reality gap' has been identified in a gender equality survey on what Canadians think vs. their experience.
A court has reduced the precedent-setting sentence of a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties in 2014.
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it is returning $200,000 it received seven years ago after a media report alleged a potential connection to Beijing.
The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen's Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen's biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized, with the colours of the Russian flag painted on the rock on which she sits, a newspaper reported Thursday.
Instagram says it will start testing its age-verification tools in Canada, including 'facial age estimation technology,' which uses artificial intelligence to gauge a user's age and determine whether they could be younger or older than they say they are.
Passengers on a flight from England to Iceland were treated to stunning views as the pilot looped around to catch the display of aurora borealis in the night sky.
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
As the International Women's Day approaches, a new gender equality survey suggests there's a 'reality gap' when it comes to what Canadians think versus what they actually experience.
Animal Rescue in Longueuil is calling the actions of a Longueuil police (SPAL) officer "outrageous" after the officer was filmed shooting a deer multiple times while it was on the ground. SPAL communications spokesperson Francois Boucher said that on Feb. 19, a concerned citizen called the police about a wounded deer near Michel-Chartrand Park and that it was shot 13 times.
Russian officials accused Ukrainian saboteurs of crossing into western Russia and attacking local villages Thursday, an accusation that Ukraine denied, warning that Moscow could use the claims to justify stepping up its own assaults in the ongoing war.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies on Thursday denounced protesters as 'anarchists' after they massed outside a Tel Aviv salon where his wife was getting her hair done -- a chaotic end to a day of demonstrations against the government's plan to overhaul the judiciary.
Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested a man accused of assisting another suspect in the gruesome killing of model Abby Choi, whose dismembered body parts were found in a refrigerator.
Three million girls have been deprived of secondary education since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021, according to UNICEF. But flickers of hope remain, thanks to an online school established by a group of volunteer education activists from Kabul.
Andrew Tate has sought to fight rape and trafficking allegations while in police custody, directing associates to recruit two right-wing lawmakers to his cause, according to wiretaps of his phone calls submitted to a court by Romanian prosecutors.
The head of Canada's spy agency is among the witnesses expected at a Parliamentary committee studying allegations of foreign interference in elections today.
Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed. This comes after opposition MPs joined forces in November to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border app.
U.S. intelligence agencies cannot link a foreign adversary to any of the incidents associated with so-called "Havana syndrome," the hundreds of cases of brain injuries and other symptoms reported by American personnel around the world.
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
Researchers at the University of Calgary are starting a national project to try to get more insight into the brain as people age.
The father of the cellphone was there. So was Huawei and a host of other Chinese tech companies. Tens of thousands of visitors also flocked to the MWC tech fair to be dazzled by the latest advances in AI, smartphones, robotics and much more.
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Thursday, including the first person from the Arab world going up for an extended months long stay. The Falcon rocket bolted from Kennedy Space Center shortly after midnight, illuminating the night sky as it headed up the East Coast.
Balmain's pearls and crystals dazzled Paris Fashion Week Wednesday in its stylish ode to the '80's.
Ed Sheeran has revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumour when she was pregnant with their second child.
Justin Bieber fans waiting eagerly for new dates for his postponed international tour have been told the shows won't be going ahead.
Inflation eased only slightly in the 20 countries that use the euro currency as the pain from higher costs for food and fuel persists and gives the European Central Bank no reason to slow interest rate increases aimed at getting prices back under control.
Rescuers using cranes and heavy machinery on Thursday searched the wreckage of trains involved in a deadly collision that sent Greece into national mourning and prompted strikes and protests over rail safety.
The Senate voted Wednesday to overturn a Labor Department rule allowing retirement plans to consider environmental, social and governance factors when making investment decisions, following a similar vote by House Republicans on Tuesday.
A California man set a Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland after going to the park for nearly 3,000 days in a row.
Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire.
An international archeological mission has uncovered the remnants of what is believed to be a 5,000-year-old restaurant or tavern in the ancient city of Lagash in southern Iraq.
Lance Stroll is set to drive for Aston Martin at the Bahrain Grand Prix this week after missing preseason testing due to a wrist injury.
NFL Coach Brian Flores can press discrimination claims against the league and three teams after a federal judge on Wednesday rejected the option of arbitration, presumably before Commissioner Roger Goodell, and offered some stinging observations about the status of racial bias in the sport.
Kevin Durant made his Phoenix Suns debut Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Tesla says it will cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles in half, largely by using innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories.
Mexico's president announced Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a major plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.