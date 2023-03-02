5 things to know for Thursday, March 2, 2023

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been asked to vacate their British home, reports of alleged Chinese interference in federal elections continue to stack up, and the mystery behind the fate of a sunken ship's captain has been solved. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Royal rift: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the Royal Family amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.

2. Foreign interference: As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that "the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate."

3. Mystery solved: Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel. The mystery of the captain's fate and that of six sailors appears to have been solved.

4. Shipments stop: The federal government has stopped shipping rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provinces as millions are set to expire within the year, and experts say the once-essential tool has lost its importance in the pandemic.

5. Tax changes: Changes to Canada's tax brackets in 2023 could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year. CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew explains.

Gender equality: A 'reality gap' has been identified in a gender equality survey on what Canadians think vs. their experience.

Paul Hambleton works on his laptop computer at his home in Hudson, Wis., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)