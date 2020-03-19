TORONTO -- China's health ministry says the virus epicentre of Wuhan has reported no new COVID-19 cases while the number in Canada has climbed to 727 infections. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. PM on crisis: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that the Canada-U.S. border will temporarily close and announced that the federal government is prepared to spend $27 billion on direct financial help and $55 billion for businesses in response to COVID-19.

2. Self-isolation without a home: Advocates are scrambling to find ways to protect homeless people and those living in shelters from COVID-19, warning that an outbreak in these communities could be devastating.

3. Fact check: France's health minister set off a wave of confusion after he warned patients with COVID-19 to avoid using ibuprofen, triggering a torrent of online rumours and a formal response from the World Health Organization.

4. Testing concerns: Health officials insist Canada has been a global leader in conducting testing for COVID-19, but a B.C. father is raising concerns about the process after his sick son was denied a test.

5. Canada lockdown: Life in Canada has been disrupted in extraordinary ways in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19, and public health experts say the closures aimed at fighting the pandemic will likely be extended and expanded.

One more thing…

Kindness in isolation: The coronavirus pandemic has inspired kind Canadians to organize 'caremongering' groups offering help to seniors and those most at risk amid the outbreak.