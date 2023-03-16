5 things to know for Thursday, March 16, 2023

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin files a lawsuit against the Canadian government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau names a special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference, and finding out who the topless stage crasher was at the Juno Awards. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. $6M lawsuit: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6-million lawsuit against the Canadian government.

2. Foreign interference: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference.

3. Junos streaker: The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.

4. Video released: The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.

5. Rise and fall: Most Canadian businesses that answered federal and provincial calls during the pandemic to build up a domestic sector for personal protective equipment have collapsed.

One more thing…

Northern lights: There's high activity of aurora borealis in Canada following a 'rare' solar eruption.

The largest solar storm in five years sent a huge wave of radiation into earth's atmosphere creating a brilliant show of the aurora borealis near Yellowknife, N.W.T. on Thursday March 8, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden