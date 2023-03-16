5 things to know for Thursday, March 16, 2023

U.S. releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone
The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin files a lawsuit against the Canadian government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau names a special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference, and finding out who the topless stage crasher was at the Juno Awards. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. $6M lawsuit: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6-million lawsuit against the Canadian government.
2. Foreign interference: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference.
3. Junos streaker: The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
4. Video released: The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.
5. Rise and fall: Most Canadian businesses that answered federal and provincial calls during the pandemic to build up a domestic sector for personal protective equipment have collapsed.
One more thing…
Northern lights: There's high activity of aurora borealis in Canada following a 'rare' solar eruption.
The largest solar storm in five years sent a huge wave of radiation into earth's atmosphere creating a brilliant show of the aurora borealis near Yellowknife, N.W.T. on Thursday March 8, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.
Most Canadian businesses that answered federal and provincial calls during the pandemic to build up a domestic sector for personal protective equipment have collapsed.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the Canadian government.
After four days of destructive wind and rain, local communities and relief workers are now confronting the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy which has killed more than 250 people and displaced tens of thousands of others across Malawi and Mozambique and may still cause further damage.
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been suspended from his college hockey team pending an investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
For the first time since 1987, vinyl sales have overtaken in CDs as interest in the format continues to grow.
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin files a lawsuit against the Canadian government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau names a special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference, and finding out who the topless stage crasher was at the Juno Awards. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Following a rare solar eruption on Sunday, parts of Canada are experiencing heightened activity of aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, a stunning display of colourful hues in the night sky.
Positive perceptions among Canadians of the monarchy and members of the Royal Family are on the decline, according to a new poll by Research Co.
The Ottawa airport is terminating its agreement with a company that handles the ground crews for Sunwing and Flair airlines after what it calls a 'degradation of service levels.'
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
Multiple murderer Dellen Millard says he was cast as the 'perfect villain' in the 2013 killing of Tim Bosma, appealing to Ontario's highest court to overturn his conviction for murdering the 32-year-old father.
The executive director of a Nunavut food charity says there's a need to address the root causes of food insecurity after 500 people in the territorial capital went without a daily meal for a week.
Following a rare solar eruption on Sunday, parts of Canada are experiencing heightened activity of aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, a stunning display of colourful hues in the night sky.
The UN's special envoy to Haiti warned Wednesday that the ongoing training and resources the international community is providing to Haiti's national police force is not enough to fight increasingly violent gangs.
A motorcyclist is lucky to have only minor injuries after a crash that resembled a 'Hollywood extreme action movie' sent him flipping over the hood of a car in an intersection in Australia, a witness says.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hosted Syrian leader Bashar Assad in the Kremlin for talks expected to focus on rebuilding Syria after a devastating civil war and mending Damascus' ties with Turkiye.
North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday just hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan were to meet at a Tokyo summit expected to be overshadowed by North Korean nuclear threats.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will seek to overcome disputes over history and quickly rebuild security and economic ties when they meet later Thursday for the first summit in Japan between the two nations in more than a decade.
The Biden administration has demanded that TikTok’s Chinese owners divest their stakes in the popular video app or face a possible U.S. ban, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the Canadian government.
Asked Wednesday whether he'd be willing to testify before a parliamentary committee seized with assessing the Liberals' handling of foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodged the question, saying that 'political attacks' won't help Canada counter the 'very serious issue' of China's election meddling.
A person's mindset and attitude going into childbirth can influence both the birthing and postpartum experiences, according to a new study.
Amphetamine-related visits to Ontario emergency departments have skyrocketed over the last two decades, a recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry says.
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
A new study has ruled out the leading possibility for how water ended up on Earth, a question that still has scientists stumped.
Moonwalking astronauts will have sleeker, more flexible spacesuits that come in different sizes when they step onto the lunar surface later this decade.
A fresh analysis of radar images obtained more than three decades ago has yielded new evidence indicating Venus, Earth's planetary next-door neighbour, is currently volcanically active - a dynamic world with eruptions and lava flows.
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
For the first time since 1987, vinyl sales have overtaken in CDs as interest in the format continues to grow.
Kelly Clarkson says she's done with marriage, but open to finding love again and committed to supporting her children as they adjust to her divorce. The singer recently talked about her split from Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two children, and the impact it has had on her family.
Kellogg has picked a name for its new spinoff companies. They sound a lot like their old names, but with a new spin. The unit that houses its snacks, including Cheez-It and Pringles, plus its international cereal brands and plant-based foods will be called 'Kellanova.'
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), experts say the prospect of a bank failure in Canada remains low and highlight the process by which depositors could get their money back.
Members of Canada's technology sector say they're worried the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank will have a chilling effect on investments in the already-hampered sector.
A YouTube star who became a Japanese lawmaker has been stripped of his role after he failed to show up for a single day of work in parliament.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has quietly reclassified some of its paintings. Two artists, once labelled Russian, are now categorized as Ukrainian and a painting by the French Impressionist Edgar Degas has been renamed from 'Russian Dancer' to 'Dancer in Ukrainian Dress.'
If you've been using Pi Day as an excuse to just eat pie, that's just peachy (or apple or chocolate cream). But there's so much more to know about pi.
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been suspended from his college hockey team pending an investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
A man who racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney on social media has been banned from every soccer stadium in Britain for three years in what police described Tuesday as a "landmark ruling."
The NBA suspended Memphis Grizzilies guard Ja Morant eight games without pay on Wednesday after determining that his displaying a firearm at a club in suburban Denver earlier this month was 'conduct detrimental to the league.'
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.
Car experts compare the 2023 redesign of the Toyota Prius, which has become synonymous with hybrid cars the past 20 years, with the 2023 redesign of the Kia Niro.
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.