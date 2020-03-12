TORONTO -- U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days to combat the coronavirus outbreak in a drastic move that could pose a serious threat to travel between Canada and its largest trading partner. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Coronavirus plan: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is "pulling out all the stops" with a $1 billion plan to combat and mitigate the impacts of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

2. COVID-19 spread: Protecting hospitals from COVID-19 will be critical in the fight against the virus, with doctors urging more aggressive measures to slow the spread of the outbreak that many experts suspect may already be circulating in Canada.

3. Pandemic classification: In the wake of the World Health Organization classifying the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, some health officials and politicians have begun suggesting "social distancing" as a means for limiting virus transmission.

4. Greta Thunberg sticker: A person connected to the Alberta oilfield company whose logo appeared on an explicit 'Greta' decal volunteered in the same RCMP detachment that ruled the stickers weren't child pornography.

5. Prince pranked: Social media lit up with mixed reactions after Prince Harry reportedly shared his opinions on a wide range of topics, including his exit from the Royal Family, during a phone call with two Russian pranksters.

One more thing…

'Flawed' test: A Canadian woman has been left with the brain of a 70-year-old after suffering from Lyme disease for more than seven years without treatment because she says tests failed to give her a proper diagnosis.