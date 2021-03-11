TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 5.38 per cent of the country's population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ramp-up phase: With 3.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to date and weeks coming where there will be more than a million doses landing at a time, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says Canada has entered the much-anticipated ramp-up phase in the vaccine rollout.

2. Military misconduct allegations: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revealed that his office was made aware of Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s move to redirect to outside officials an allegation of sexual misconduct against the chief of the defence staff in March 2018.

3. Erasing convictions: About 20 months after the federal government unveiled a program aimed at erasing Canadians’ prohibition-era records for cannabis possession, fewer than 400 people have successfully been pardoned, the Parole Board of Canada said.

4. Zoom-bombed: An online “Disability Filibuster” protesting an assisted dying bill continued Wednesday, after it was twice Zoom-bombed with pornographic sounds and Nazi imagery days before.

5. 'Huge miracle': An Abbotsford, B.C. woman who was placed in a coma due to complications from COVID-19 and gave birth while in the coma is speaking publicly for the first time about the experience and her recovery.

One more thing…

Climate change: A recent study has found that hundreds of species in nine ecoregions across Canada are threatened by habitat and biodiversity loss due to climate change.