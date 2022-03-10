Ukraine refugees are providing witness accounts of abuses, an Ottawa woman arrested by the Taliban has been released after 24 days, and the price of gas is expected to rise despite a drop in the price of oil. Here's what you need to know today.

1. 'They were shooting civilians': As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying witness evidence that could build a case for war crimes.

2. Gas prices: Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.

3. Humboldt Broncos: The truck driver who killed 16 people in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash lost his bid to stay in Canada when he finishes serving his sentence.

4. Tory leadership race: Former Quebec premier Jean Charest is to appear in Calgary today to formally launch his campaign to lead the Conservative Party of Canada.

5. Released by the Taliban: An Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is now free.

One more thing…

The Geneve Conventions: Videos of captured Russian soldiers in Ukraine are circulating widely on the internet, but does the creation or sharing of these videos break the Geneva Conventions?