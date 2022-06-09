5 things to know for Thursday, June 9, 2022

A CTV News investigation finds an Ontario doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, the passport application backlog has some worrying about ruined summer travel plans, and U.S. President Joe Biden faces tough questions from TV host Jimmy Kimmel. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Billing practices: An Ontario doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.

2. Passport backlog: Some Canadians are worrying that their summer travel plans could be ruined as pent-up pandemic wanderlust fuels a backlog in passport processing times.

3. Trudeau's busy day: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's day is shaping up to be a busy one as he's set to meet the governor of California, the chief of Google and U.S. President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas.

4. Trump on Jan. 6: The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection gets set to hold its first prime-time hearing Thursday, here's what we know about former U.S. President Donald Trump's actions that day.

5. No laughing matter: There weren't a lot of jokes when Biden visited Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as the comedic TV host grilled the U.S. president about problems in Washington.

One more thing…

Sharenting: Have you been posting photos of your children on social media? Experts warn there may be consequences.

A mother is seen taking a selfie with her child. (Pexels)