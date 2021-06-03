TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 67.04 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Residential schools: Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett announced Wednesday that the federal government is ready to distribute $27 million in pre-announced funding to assist Indigenous communities in locating and memorializing children who died at residential schools.

2. MMIWG plan: After two years of waiting, the federal government is finally providing a path forward to address the violence, racism and disproportionate deaths of Indigenous women and girls, but critics say it's a roadmap filled with holes.

3. Variant spread: The latest coronavirus variant of concern, which experts say appears to be more transmissible and cause more severe symptoms than other variants, could become the dominant strain of the virus in Ontario within weeks, one region's top public health official warned Wednesday.

4. Life expectancy: Statistics Canada says that deaths due to COVID-19 in 2020 reduced the country's average life expectancy at birth by 0.4 years, or just under five months.

5. How to help: Canadians can help residential school survivors by donating to Indigenous-led organizations and learning more about the legacy of the school system that saw the deaths of thousands of Indigenous children.

One more thing…

Ring of fire: Early risers in parts of Canada will be treated with a solar eclipse next week.